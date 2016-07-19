Artel Video Systems at IBC2016

IBC2016 Show Preview

Sept. 9-13

Artel Video Systems

New Location: Stand 10.B20

With a new location in Hall 10, Stand 10.B20, at IBC2016, Artel Video Systems will showcase a comprehensive range of media transport solutions designed for broadcast, government, higher education, house of worship, sports, and telco applications. Artel will feature the newest capabilities in its flagship DigiLink Media Transport Platform and FiberLink® fiber-optic transmission product lines.

As the show draws closer, Artel will make several major announcements. All IBC attendees are encouraged to stop by the stand and view the company's latest innovations in broadcast-quality media transport solutions.

DigiLink Media Transport Platform:

IP-Based Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions to meet the needs of broadcast, sports, and other markets looking to transition their networks to IP-based solutions. At IBC2016, Artel will showcase the latest IP and hybrid IP/SDI-based capabilities in the company's DigiLink Media Transport Platform, a fully integrated, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks.

Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner (DLC510)

Artel will showcase its multipurpose Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner, which adds new satellite-scanning functionality to the company's DigiLink Media Transport Platform. The DLC510 functions as an L-band satellite demodulator and as a fully automatic L-band satellite scanner. Using DigiLink's flexible DL Manager HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management system, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other DigiLink modules over IP or fiber networks.

Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer (DLC910)

Making its European debut, the DLC910 Quad 3G/HD/SD-SDI Multiviewer adds four-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI multiviewer capabilities to Artel's flagship DigiLink Media Transport Platform and supports a broad range of input signal formats and resolutions. With the DLC910, users can monitor the status of up to four independent video channels, and any input signal can be displayed in any multiviewer quadrant. The DLC910 features auto-detect format, audio monitoring, automatic aspect ratio output, and multiple I/O options using BNCs, optical or HDMI SFPs, or other modules in the DigiLink platform. Combined with other media transport functionality in the DigiLink platform, the DLC910 provides customers with a fully integrated solution that saves valuable rack space and requires minimal support.

Technology Showcases:

FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions

The interest in 4K/UHD continues to rise, and Artel offers a wide range of 3500 Series FiberLink® products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.

Additional News from Artel

Artel Care is the company's new services and support program for assisting customers in deploying, maintaining, and maximizing their investment in Artel's media transport solutions. Artel Care's Gold, Platinum, and Diamond service packages provide graduated levels of technical support, software updates, hardware repair/replacement, and other service-level commitments.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 10.B20 for additional information.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform and FiberLink®, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

