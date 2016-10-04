Artel Video Systems to Demonstrate Interoperability Between InfinityLink and FiberLink Product Lines at AVX 2016

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 4, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced its participation in the 2016 Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo (AVX 2016) in Denver Oct. 26-27. As a first-time AVX exhibitor, Artel will showcase an array of media-transport solutions ideal for broadcast, sports, government, higher education, and house of worship applications, including solutions that address the industry's move to IP and 4K.

On display will be Artel's new, fully integrated InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solution for transporting broadcast-quality media -- including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic -- over IP, fiber, and managed optical networks. Artel will demonstrate interoperability between the IL6000 chassis and the company's FiberLink(R) 3350 and 3355 Series for transporting 3G/HD/SD-SDI over fiber. Also, Artel will highlight its 3514 Series of FiberLink products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 frames per second one way.

In another showcase of its technology, Artel will show new IP-based transport solutions designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from fiber- to IP-based networks. Finally, AVX 2016 attendees will get a look at Artel's Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner (DLC510). Fresh from a NewBay Media "Best in Show" award win at IBC2016, the DLC510 adds new, fully automatic satellite-scanning, and Carrier ID functionality to the company's InfinityLink media transport platform.

Artel products and technologies will be on display in booth 902. More information about Artel and its products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityLink.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink IL6000 Chassis

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-FiberLink3514Series.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems FiberLink(R) 351 Series

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video to exhibit at AVX 2016 in booth 902 - https://goo.gl/Xr4Wlj