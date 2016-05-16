Artel Video Systems at BroadcastAsia2016

BroadcastAsia2016 Product Preview

DLC510 Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner

Artel will showcase its all-new DLC510 multipurpose Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator, which adds new satellite scanning functionality to the company's DigiLink media transport platform. The DLC510 functions as an L-band satellite demodulator and as a fully automatic L-band satellite scanner. Using DigiLink's flexible DL Manager HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management system, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other DigiLink modules over IP or fiber networks.

DLC910 Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer

Making it's BroadcastAsia2016 debut, the DLC910 Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer adds four-channel SD-HD-3G multiviewer capabilities to Artel's flagship DigiLink media transport platform and supports a broad range of input signal formats and resolutions. With the DLC910, users can monitor the status of up to four independent video channels, and any input signal can be displayed in any multiviewer quadrant. The DLC910 features auto-detect format, audio monitoring, automatic aspect ratio output, and multiple I/O options using BNCs, optical or HDMI SFPs, or other modules in the DigiLink platform. Combined with other media transport functionality in the DigiLink platform, the DLC910 provides customers with a fully integrated solution that saves valuable rack space and requires minimal support.

Technology Showcases:

IP-Based and 4K/UHD Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions to meet the needs of broadcast, sports, and other markets looking to transition their networks to IP-based solutions. At BroadcastAsia2016, Artel will demonstrate the latest IP- and hybrid IP/SDI-based capabilities in the company's DigiLink media transport platform. The DigiLink media transport platform is a fully integrated, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G-HD-SD SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks.

The interest in 4K/UHD continues to rise, and Artel offers a wide range of 3500 Series FiberLink products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 fps one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.

Also at BroadcastAsia2016, Artel will introduce Artel Care, the company's new services and support program for assisting customers in deploying, maintaining, and maximizing their investment in Artel's media transport solutions. Artel Care's Gold, Platinum, and Diamond service packages provide graduated levels of technical support, software updates, hardware repair/replacement, and other service-level commitments.

In addition, Artel will highlight its all-new multiplatform website. The new site integrates the previous DigiLink and FiberLink sites and offers new features and functionality designed to provide a simplified and more user-friendly experience for both mobile and desktop users. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.artel.com and use the website's product configurator to request additional information about products.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

