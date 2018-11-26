Artel Video Systems Awarded Second Technology and Engineering Emmy Award

WESTFORD, Mass. — Nov. 20, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced that The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has awarded Artel a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Pioneering Reliable Transmission Method for Live Contribution and Distribution TV Links.

"It is very rewarding for Artel to contribute to innovations that enable the reliable transmission of contribution quality video over the internet," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Marketing, Artel Video Systems. "These advances enable our customers to ensure interoperability of equipment and more easily implement new, more reliable workflows."

Artel's ARQ product is one of the major outcomes of the investment in technologies for reliable transmission. This solution is scalable and easy to implement, enabling customers to reliably transmit high-quality data over unmanaged networks, even wireless and satellite applications.

"This Emmy Award, our second in four years, confirms that Artel is investing in, and focusing on, the right technology. Our customers need ways to reliably transmit high quality information over unmanaged networks in a cost effective way," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "We are honored to be acknowledged for our efforts and look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to the market."

See the official announcement from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, as well as other Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winners here.

Readers are invited to contact Artel Video Systems to learn more about reliable transmission and technology applications.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, fiber- and IP-based multimedia, delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/181120Artel.docx

Photo Links: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-ARQ-IP-Streaming-System.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems ARQ IP Streaming System

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video%20awarded%20second%20technology%20and%20engineering%20Emmy%20Award.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2A9G9GW