Artel Video Systems at VidTrans20

In Booth 14 at VidTrans20, Artel will feature products that simplify broadcasters' shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. Visitors to the Artel booth will have the opportunity to see firsthand how new features and capabilities recently added to the company's award-winning SMART Media Delivery Platform™ bring even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability. Artel also will exhibit the FiberLink® family of media transport products.

SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a carrier-grade, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

FiberLink®Family of Media Transport Products

Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, including the new FiberLink® 3312 12G SDI optical transceiver for high-resolution 4K video for broadcast applications and the FiberLink ST2110 gateway, Artel's FiberLink media transport products bring much-needed flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family boast SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio, and data transport. More information about the FiberLink family can be found at http://www.artel.com/media-transport-products/fiberlink.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Artel Video Systems' SMART Media Delivery Platform™