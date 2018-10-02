Artel Video Systems at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

At SMPTE 2018, Artel will feature an integrated, end-to-end, IP-centric demo area designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will showcase the company's expanding portfolio, including solutions for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching, and ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT streaming.

Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

The Quarra family of PTP-enabled switches offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. They are RAVENNA AES67- and Dante-approved and QSC-tested. Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

SMART Media Delivery Platform™

A finalist for the 2018 IABM BaM Awards™ in the Connect category, the SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a carrier-grade, software-defined platform with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. Designed to attach seamlessly to an IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management. The platform features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to a 10G interface. The SMART solution is software-enabled, providing end users with an easy and efficient platform for adding or upgrading functionality via software download.

At SMPTE 2018, Artel will feature its SMART Media Delivery Platform with its other SMPTE standards-based IP solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms.

ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite. The ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, allowing broadcasters to quickly add ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

SMPTE 2018 Preview

Oct. 22-25

Artel Video Systems

Booth 209