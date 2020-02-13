Artel Video Systems at the 2020 NAB Show

On Booth SU5021 at the 2020 NAB Show, Artel will feature products that simplify broadcasters' shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. Visitors to the Artel booth will have the opportunity to see firsthand how new features and capabilities recently added to the company's award-winning SMART Media Delivery Platform™ bring even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability. Artel also will exhibit the company's Quarra IP PTP switches and FiberLink® family of media transport products.



SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a software defined, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

Throughout the show, Artel will offer live demos highlighting the platform's J2K support, as well as its flexibility. Attendees will see how different software images can be selected to enable different functionality on the installed hardware system as needed. One SMART implementation will be shown running uncompressed video and another running compressed video to allow the two video streams to be compared.



Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches — Now Even Quieter

Designed for audio/video broadcast, live performance environments such as opera houses, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required, Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. Quarra switches have been modified to support live performance environments. Quarra now features quieter fans, as well as new software-based controls that vary fan speed based on temperature for less overall noise. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved, and Dante- and QSC-tested.



FiberLink® Family of Media Transport Products

Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, including the FiberLink ST 2110 gateway, Artel's FiberLink® media transport products bring much-needed flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family boast SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio, and data transport. More information about the FiberLink family can be found at http://www.artel.com/media-transport-products/fiberlink.



Company Quote:

"It's an exciting time to be bringing advanced IP-based solutions to the NAB Show. We look forward to showcasing the flexibility our SMART Media Delivery Platform, Quarra switches, and FiberLink solutions bring to broadcasters as they transition to IP and as they move to optimize their IP-based operations and workflows."

— Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems

