Artel Video Systems Announces Integrated, IP-Centric Media Delivery Network Demonstrations at the 2018 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. — March 13, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce plans for three active IP-centric media-delivery demonstrations at the 2018 NAB Show showcasing the company's expanding portfolio of solutions for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67; SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless protection, and ARQ RIST OTT streaming.



Artel will feature three integrated demo areas, each specifically designed to address customers' unique requirements as they migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks, while providing flexible and scalable solutions to meet their future needs as their networks grow.



SMPTE 2110, AES67 Audio-Over-IP Accuracy, Layer 2 and Layer 3 Network Routing

Artel will showcase an active end-to-end network highlighting the SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 audio-over-IP accuracy capabilities of the Quarra PTP Ethernet switches. The demonstration will also highlight Layer 2 and Layer 3 network routing with the SMART Media Delivery Platform™ for reliable and accurate video, audio, and data transport. Interoperability with other IP-based solutions will be shown.



SMPTE 2022-7 Hitless Protection Switching

Artel will provide an interactive demonstration for attendees to test the SMPTE 2022-7 hitless protection switching capabilities in the SMART Media Delivery Platform™. In addition, attendees will learn about the SMART software-enabled capabilities and advanced features and functionality.



OTT Streaming

The need for reliable delivery of high-quality media over unmanaged IP networks is on the rise in broadcast, campus networks, and other commercial OTT applications. At the 2018 NAB Show, Artel will showcase an active network demonstrating the delivery of video over an IP network featuring the ARQ IP Streaming System. The ARQ is a scalable solution and can quickly accommodate new streams to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.



Mobility in Newsgathering, Live Sports, First Response, and Aerial Surveillance

Capturing and transmitting live video for commercial and government applications is on the rise due to its cost- and timing-saving benefits. In a fourth demo area at the 2018 NAB Show, Artel will feature two tethered-drone concepts highlighting applications for newsgathering, live sports, first responders, aerial surveillance, and military and defense operations.



NAB Show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth SU6102 to learn more.



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



