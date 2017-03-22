Artel Video Systems Announces ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 22, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today introduced the ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP solutions to Artel's InfinityLink broadcast media transport platform.



Artel's InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions enable next-generation, over-the-air broadcast and content delivery for the new IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard while retaining legacy signal transport capabilities for ATSC 1.0. The InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Over Fiber and ATSC 3.0 Transition Over IP solutions include all necessary platform components and optical and/or electrical transceivers, ready for interconnection with either customer-furnished, single-mode fiber or a local, carrier-supplied IP GigE service.



"Artel understands the complexity of ATSC 3.0 adoption and the impact this will have on broadcasters. As TV stations and networks start the migration from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, they will need solutions to make this migration as seamless as possible and accommodate their specific requirements and timing for 3.0 adoption," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "Networks will require flexible and future-proof solutions to manage the multifaceted challenges they face. Artel's InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions provide the versatility necessary to manage the transition from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, and they provide a path to achieve greater efficiencies in signal transport over IP- and fiber-based networks."



At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth N4511 to learn more.



Additional information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.



# # #



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



Visit Artel Video Systems at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth N4511



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video%20announces%20ATSC%203.0%20transition%20solutions%20-%20https://goo.gl/u3cGnr



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityATSC3TransitionSolutio...

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink ATSC 3.0 Transition Solutions