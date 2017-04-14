Artel Video Systems and Wheatstone Join Forces to Demonstrate Live Remote Production at 2017 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 13, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions, and Wheatstone, a leading provider of broadcast audio IP networking, will partner at the 2017 NAB Show to demonstrate end-to-end connectivity of live remote production.



Live remote production, or at-home production, is a growing trend due to the operating efficiencies associated with having less equipment and staff on site at remote locations. Working in partnership, Wheatstone and Artel will demonstrate how broadcasters can control audio services remotely and in real time. Artel's InfinityLink broadcast media transport chassis will provide the Ethernet links between Wheatstone's foosball sporting event and the IP audio console in booth N6531 as well as the fiber link to the Artel booth N4511 a few aisles away. On the same bidirectional fiber link, feed from a GoPro on a drone in the Artel booth will be networked into the WheatNet-IP using an I/O BLADE.



Wheatstone's popular WheatNet-IP is an AES67-compatible network of virtual audio services that includes audio routing, control, mixing, and processing.



"This is very timely as broadcasters continue to strive for efficiencies in their operations," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President Product Management with Artel. "We are excited to be teaming up with Wheatstone to demonstrate the versatility and flexibility in our solutions for remote production."



"With audio services virtualized on the network as software -- rather than as external, single-point-of-use hardware devices or as features limited to the console -- the WheatNet-IP audio network, along with Artel's InfinityLink media transport platform, makes it possible to seamlessly integrate functions between a home studio and a remote event across a WAN," said Wheatstone Director of Sales Jay Tyler.



About Wheatstone

Located in New Bern, North Carolina, USA, Wheatstone Corporation designs and manufactures professional broadcast audio equipment under the WHEATSTONE, AUDIOARTS, PR&E and VOXPRO brand names. Products include digital audio consoles and control surfaces, analog audio consoles, networked digital audio systems, audio-over-IP, digital audio editing hardware and software, signal processing for on-air and studio applications, and software. (R) Wheatstone is a registered trademark of Wheatstone Corporation.



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



