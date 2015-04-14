Artel Video Systems and Mellanox Deliver HD-SDI Video Over Ethernet

Interoperability Between Devices Enables Delivery of Cost-Effective Streaming Solution

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 13, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced successful interoperability between Artel's DigiLink media transport platform and the SX1012 switch system from Mellanox(R) Technologies, Ltd., a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end interconnect solutions. The interoperability enables transport of uncompressed HD-SDI streams over an Ethernet network in accordance with industry standard SMPTE 2022-5/6 specification for IP Encapsulation and Forward Error Correction.

"Since the 2012 release of SMPTE 2022-6, the broadcast industry has been demanding end-to-end transport of uncompressed video in an IP-centric world," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "The Mellanox Ethernet switch enables us to provide our mutual customers with a complete SMPTE 2022-based solution over IP infrastructures."

The Artel DigiLink DLC450 module is a cost-effective solution for transporting uncompressed HD-SDI (SMPTE 292M) over 10GbE networks using industry-standard SMPTE 2022-5/6 packetization and FEC. In interoperability testing, the DLC450 worked seamlessly with the Mellanox SX1012 switch system, a cost-effective and high-performance top-of-rack solution. The interoperability testing has proved that both technologies adhere to and can support the SMPTE 2022 industry standard to enable the encapsulation of high-performance video signals for transport over IP networks.

"The SMPTE 2022 standard-based solution enabled by Artel's DLC450 DigiLink and Mellanox's SX1012 switch system provides a great deal of flexibility for broadcasters who want to operate their own private networks or exchange content with a variety of other sources," said Kevin Deierling, vice president of marketing at Mellanox. "The industry standard was designed to address the challenge of using IP for all types of media. Together, Artel and Mellanox enable broadcasters to transport error-free video throughout the studio and across managed IP networks."

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's DigiLink platform is the most effective, reliable, easiest to configure and support media transport solution on the market. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, Artel was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability. More information is available at www.artel.com.

