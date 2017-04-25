Artel Video Systems and Black Box to Demonstrate IP Interoperability at 2017 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 20, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions has partnered with Black Box, a world leading technology provider of high-performance KVM, professional A/V signal distribution and extension and switching solutions, at the 2017 NAB Show to demonstrate IP interoperability and full KVM access for remote production.



The complexity and diversity of broadcast infrastructures is growing as the trends toward remote production and virtualized workflows come into play. At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel's InfinityLink media transport platform and Black Box's InvisaPC solution will be used to demonstrate IP interoperability while providing an efficient system for remotely managing KVM for real-time and high-bandwidth applications.



"Today's broadcasters strive for efficiencies in their operations," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President Product Management, Artel. "We are excited to be teaming up with Black Box to demonstrate the versatility in our solutions for managing remote production."



"The combination of the Black Box InvisaPC and Artel InfinityLink systems enable broadcasters to have full KVM access for remote devices over an IP transport network for connectivity to any venue," said Harry Ostaffe, Director of Product Marketing, Black Box.



About Black Box

Black Box is a world leading technology solutions provider specializing in complete high-performance KVM, professional A/V signal distribution and extension and switching solutions for mission-critical applications. Black Box is dedicated to delivering superior project engineering, technical support, and 24/7 customer service you can rely on for your most critical operations. Every day, our customers trust us to design, integrate, and maintain reliable control room solutions for broadcasting, post-production, stadiums & arenas, medical, air traffic control, oil & gas, government & military, and utility industries. Leave the tech to us and our comprehensive technology solutions will deliver secure connections, fast-response times, real-time collaboration and more. More information is available at www.blackbox.com.



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Platform