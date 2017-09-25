Artel Video Systems at the 2017 NAB Show New York:

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Artel will showcase an end-to-end hybrid IP- and fiber-based network specifically designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will highlight new products, features, and functionality while demonstrating SMPTE-based standards and interoperability between devices.



ARG Quarra Ethernet PTP Switches and ARQ IP Streaming

Artel recently acquired core IP switch technology from the ARG Quarra 1G and 10G IP Switch family and the Automatic Repeat Query (ARQ) product line which serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for video applications.





New! ARG Quarra Ethernet PTP Switches

The ARG Quarra family supports the SMPTE ST 2110-10 proposed standard for System Timing and Definition and ST 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required. At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Artel will showcase the ARG Quarra 10000 10-Gbps Ethernet PTP Switch actively routing video through Artel's network.



New! ARQ IP Streaming Solutions

The ARQ IP Streaming product line is a simple-to-configure solution for the distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, the internet, and satellite. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.





Standards-Based IP Transport with DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

Artel offers standards-based solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms. At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Artel will highlight features including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces that enable greater bandwidth utilization, and capabilities including auto-sensing of broadcast-quality video formats. Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7 IP encapsulation and forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency.





New! SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching Demonstration

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, Artel will provide an interactive demonstration of SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching in an IP network. Attendees will be able to create "breaks" in video transmissions between the company's InfinityLink chassis and witness delivery of uninterrupted clear video signals.



FiberLink(R) 4K/UHD Solutions

Artel's FiberLink(R) 3500 Series transmits 4K/UHD video at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.



Company Overview:



Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



