Artel Introduces Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 11, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will introduce its DLC910 Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer. The DLC910 adds four-channel SD-HD-3G multiviewer capabilities to Artel's flagship DigiLink media transport platform and supports a broad range of input signal formats and resolutions.

Artel's DLC910 multiviewer enables users to monitor the status of up to four independent video channels and features auto detect format, audio monitoring, automatic aspect ratio output, and multiple I/O options using BNCs, optical or HDMI SFPs, or other modules in the DigiLink platform. Any input signal can be displayed in any multiviewer quadrant.

"The DLC910 is an ideal solution for broadcasters and other AV professionals looking for flexible, cost-efficient multiviewer and confidence feed solutions," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management at Artel Video Systems. "Combined with other media transport functionality in the DigiLink platform, the DLC910 provides customers with a fully integrated solution that saves valuable rack space and requires minimal support."

Artel will showcase the DLC910 Quad SD-HD-3G SDI Multiviewer at the 2016 NAB Show in the North Hall, booth N4512. More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

