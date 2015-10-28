Artel Introduces DigiLink DL4120 Chassis at CCW 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 28, 2015 -- At CCW 2015, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate switching and management capabilities in the company's new DigiLink DL4120 chassis. Artel is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets.

The DigiLink DL4120 chassis is ideal for deployments in which advanced switching and management are a requirement and space is a concern. The DL4120 combines modular transport functionalities with 20x20 3G routing and Ethernet switching in a space-efficient 1RU design. Additionally, the chassis includes on-board chassis management and dual integrated AC power supplies.

"End users requested a cost-effective and space-saving solution for transporting video, audio, and Ethernet traffic," said Tom Beardsley, director of product management at Artel Video Systems. "The DL4120 features the same advanced design as the DL4360x in a four-slot, 1RU, modular design, providing customers with a fully integrated solution that saves valuable rack space and simplifies the transport and routing of media over IP and fiber."

Artel will demonstrate the capabilities of the DL4120 and the integration of the DigiLink media transport platform, Fiberlink(R), and Scan Do(R) product lines at CCW 2015 in booth 948. More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

