Artel to Demonstrate Integration of DigiLink, Fiberlink, and Scan Do Product Lines at GV Expo 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Nov. 10, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase the following solutions at Government Video Expo (GV Expo) 2015 in stand #228.

Integrated Product Portfolio

At GV Expo 2015, Artel will demonstrate the integration and interoperability of its DigiLink, Fiberlink(R), and Scan Do(R) product lines, as well as showcasing a selection of its solutions for 4K, IP, Ethernet, and JPEG 2000.

New DigiLink DL4120 Chassis

At GV Expo 2015, Artel will feature its DigiLink DL4120 chassis with integrated 20x20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management capabilities.

New DigiLink Dual Port L-Band Demodulator

The new DigiLink Dual Port L-band demodulator is capable of receiving up to two L-band signals and converting them to DVB-ASI for transport. The module also supports ETSI TS 103 129 carrier ID monitoring.

Enhanced Capabilities in DigiLink's 9-Port Ethernet Aggregators and Optical Transceivers

Also at GV Expo 2015, Artel will showcase DigiLink's 9-Port Ethernet Aggregators and Optical Transceivers with VLAN trunking and tagging capabilities to manage video and Ethernet data streams for subsequent routing across networks.

New Fiberlink Six-Channel HD/SD/ASI Multiplexer

Artel will showcase the Fiberlink six-channel HD/SD/ASI multiplexers. This TX/RX pair of 1RU chassis aggregates up to six asynchronous HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI video feeds into a single wavelength for transport across fiber or managed optical networks, and it requires no configuration.

"Artel provides one of the largest portfolios of video, audio, and data solutions -- from low-cost, easy-to-deploy throw-downs for remote deployments to multifunctional platforms -- enabling customers to design and deploy contribution media transport solutions using one of the most reliable vendors in the market," said Tom Beardsley, director of product management, Artel Video Systems. "We are excited to exhibit at GV Expo and demonstrate the integration and interoperability across our product lines while showcasing our IP- and fiber-based solutions."

More information about Artel Video Systems' products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications. An employee owned company, Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-Portfolio.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel's Integrated Media Transport Portfolio