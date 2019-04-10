Arizona PBS Optimizes Content Quality and Efficiencies With Interra Systems' QC Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif. — March 28, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, announced today that Arizona PBS (AZPBS) is using its BATON file-based quality control (QC) platform to increase the scalability, flexibility, and consistency of its QC operations. BATON provides AZPBS with ultra-precise automated video, audio, and closed caption checks, drastically improving content quality.

"As our facility continues to migrate to a more file-centric workflow, having the ability to inspect content at a file level as it makes its way through our automation system is critical," said Ian MacSpadden, chief technology officer at Arizona PBS. "Our station will continue to add more digital over-the-air subscription channels and expand our online offerings, and there are never enough eyeballs to visually check every piece of content that we process. Having BATON assisting our team provides a crucial set of digital eyes, with a level of simplicity and depth in a QC solution that is especially impressive."

AZPBS is a member-supported community service of Arizona State University, based at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Compared with manual QC, which is limited in nature, BATON allows AZPBS to perform comprehensive quality checks, including standards compliance, regulatory, MXF level, SDI playout, and baseband. BATON's scalable architecture will enable the station to expand QC operations according to its growing needs, providing high availability at all times, even if a hardware component breaks down.

"AZPBS is one of the nation's leading public media organizations, with four broadcast channels and a growing array of digital platforms. Since it handles a massive amount of content, the station is always looking for new ways to improve QC efficiency," said Ashish Basu, vice president global sales and business development at Interra Systems. "Our BATON QC platform features a scalable architecture, comprehensive quality checks, and high availability, a winning trio of features that will enable continuous business growth for AZPBS and superior content quality for all of its channels."

Interra Systems will demonstrate its BATON QC solution at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas at Booth SU7605. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

# # #

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION and ORION-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/190328InterraSystems.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BATONHybridQC.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra Systems BATON — Automated, File-Based Quality Control

Visit Interra Systems at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SU7605

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@arizonapbs%20Optimizes%20Content%20Quality%20and%20Efficiencies%20With%20@InterraSystems%20QC%20Solution%20-%20http://bit.ly/2YvXMMr

Follow Interra Systems:

https://twitter.com/interrasystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/interra-systems