Arizona Church Links Seven Phoenix Campuses with Clear-Com LQ IP Interfaces

Arizona’s Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) is using Clear-Com® LQ Series interfaces to connect its production intercom systems from seven Phoenix campuses over a secure IP network. Each of the seven campuses has its own mix of Clear-Com intercom equipment; all of which are now interconnected and operating as one system to create a seamless communication experience among its multi-site production staff.

“At CCV, we are using the LQ Series to communicate with all of our campuses around the Phoenix valley,” said Andrew Gustafson, CCV’s production director. “The LQ Series has provided us with a cost-effective way to ensure the highest level of communication for stream testing, communicating changes, and staying connected to each other during our services.”

Thanks to its inherent flexibility, LQ Series can interconnect a mix of industry-standard analog and modern digital intercom systems. Available in either compact boxes or 1RU rack-mountable panels, Clear-Com’s LQ Series interfaces can connect 2-wire, 4-wire, and/or 4-wire cabling with GPIO audio and call signalling over IP networks.

“The ability to integrate new and expanded technology with an older analog system is ingenius,” said Gustafson. “Most HoWs don’t have the budget to pull out a perfectly good analog comms system and upgrade to the next best thing.”

Product ease of use is a vital factor of CCV’s equipment selections, given that many of its AV weekend support staff includes minimally-trained volunteers. Clear-Com has consistently brought to market products that are easy to operate and fast to learn. “The Clear-Com DX Series wireless system is a good example of a professional-quality intercom that is flexible yet straightforward for novices to operate. The same is true for the FreeSpeak II wireless intercom,” he continued. “And when it came to LQ, it was a breeze to set up and link the intercom systems across multiple locations.”

All this communications capability is tied together by LQ Series interfaces operating over IP. They are used during regular services, and other times of the week when the production schedule is being ironed out.

“We cannot do what we do without reliable communication,” added Gustafson. “Sometimes we think, ‘my phone is just as good’, but it’s not an instant way to communicate; especially across multiple locations simultaneously. The LQ Series is an amazing tool that we use every week.”

“Providing HoWs with reliable, flexible, and affordable intercom technology is one of Clear-Com’s core businesses,” said Kari Eythorsson, Regional Sales Manager – Southwest USA, Clear-Com. “Allowing our customers to leverage what they have in order to deliver a more consistent and improved production experience is an important part of the our broader value proposition. We are pleased that Christ’s Church of the Valley was able to achieve this with our solution.”

