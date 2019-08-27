Apantac Showcases KVM over IP at IBC2019

Apantac, an internationally recognized manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension and signal processing solutions announces its new KVM over IP solutions, which it will showcase at the upcoming IBC 2019 event on stand 8.E43.

KVM over IP for openGear

This first of its kind solution is one of the most modular and scalable KVM over IP solution available on the market today. When combined with the Apantac KVM over IP receiver and an off-the-shelf Gigabit Ethernet switch it functions as an expandable KVM switch to allow multiple users to have access to multiple computers.

The new OG-KVM-IP-Tx card for the openGear chassis brings two major benefits. First, rather than using individual standalone transmission boxes for each of the source computer in the technical operations room, up to 10 OG-KVM-IP-Tx cards can be installed in a single openGear 2 RU chassis using a single power supply (can be redundant). Second, the cards all have a common configuration, control and monitoring interface via the openGear Dashboard software.

Broadcasters and system integrators can also mix and match different cards from Apantac and multiple manufacturers in a single openGear frame, depending on their application and needs.

The cards are equipped with SFP slots allowing them to be connected to remote switches when fiber SFPs are installed or simply RJ45 SFPs in other situations. It allows users to expand the extension distances, thus addressing various system configurations.

KVM over IP Standalone Extenders with Fiber Output

Apantac’s new KVM over IP extender/receiver set for fiber transmission complements Apantac’ existing KVM over IP extender/receiver sets that use CATx for extension. These devices allow users to:

- extend the distance between a user’s console (keyboard, monitor, mouse) and the computer for point to point configurations

- extend the distance between the computer and transmitter (Tx) unit to a switch

- extend the console and receiver (Rx) unit to the switch in matrix configurations.

Visitors to Apantac’ IBC 2019 stand 8.E43 can explore the Company’s entire range of KVM over IP solutions.