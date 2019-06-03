Apantac Debuts the Industry’s Most Modular KVM over IP Solution at InfoComm 2019

Apantac, an internationally recognized manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension and signal processing solutions is bringing broadcast quality to the ProAV market with its new KVM over IP solution (OG-KVM-IP-Tx) for the modular openGear platform. This new KVM over IP offering will be showcased at InfoComm 2019, booth 4029.

This first of its kind solution is the most modular and scalable KVM over IP solution available on the market today. Up to 20 OG-KVM-IP-Tx boards can fit into a single 2RU frame with built-in redundant power supplies and network management. Since the new OG-KVM-IP-Tx is based on the openGear standard, system integrators can mix and match different cards from multiple manufactures in a single frame, depending on their application and needs.

The OG-KVM-IP-Tx is based on Gigabit Ethernet technology. The KVM over IP transmitter passes and extends video, keyboard, mouse, USB 2.0, RS-232, IR and audio. When combined with the Apantac KVM over IP receiver and an off-the-shelf Gigabit Ethernet switch that supports IGMP and Jumbo frame, Apantac’s KVM over IP solution is a modular, cost-effective, scalable, expandable KVM switch to allow multiple users to have access to multiple computers.

The OG-KVM-IP-Tx supports both copper and fiber outputs. The fiber option expands the extension distances, making this an ideal option for applications such as remote production.

With a goal to bring the robustness and reliability of the broadcast industry to the ProAV world, Apantac has built many Professional AV products for the openGear platform, including solutions based on HDBaseT™ technology, multiviewers with KVM functionalities, converters and splitters.

Apantac’s new KVM over IP solution for openGear is easy to deploy, cost-effective, scalable and extremely simple to manage.

Visitors to InfoComm are invited to see the KVM over IP solution in action at Apantac’s booth 4029.