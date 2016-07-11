Any Broadcast Challenge Is Covered With DPA Microphones

Exhibiting in Hall 8, Stand D70 at IBC 2016, in conjunction with its Dutch distributor Amptec, DPA Microphones will focus on powerful, yet elegant, microphone solutions that are specifically designed to help broadcasters achieve true sound.

To be successful, the sound engineer has to make the talent shine every time. This means delivering consistently high quality audio that is easy to work with further down the broadcasting chain. Having the right tools is essential and this is where DPA Microphones come into play. From the broadcast studio or OB van to the solitary journalist reporting from the field, DPA Microphones has the right solution.

The broadcast industry cuts unnecessary and time-consuming processes to optimize workflow but at the same time it is important to ensure the speech intelligibility of the broadcast. That puts a lot of pressure on the equipment used, as well as the people handling it. The easier the solution, the better, because that leaves broadcasters free to focus on producing the right content and delivering the message correctly, not battling with audio issues. Microphones from DPA require little or no EQ’ing to secure high-quality sound. Just connect the microphone and the interview can begin.

“For many years – and all over the world - DPA has been the preferred choice for broadcasters demanding the highest sound quality from microphones with a very small footprint,” states DPA’s newly appointed Product Manager, René Mørch. “Although large crews on site are often now replaced by just one or two people, that point of view hasn’t changed – indeed quite the opposite as journalists focusing on the story want to bring very high quality live or recorded content to the table.”

DPA has many types of microphones that cover broadcasters’ needs. The bodyworn d:screet™ Miniature Microphone series offers lavalier microphones, including heavy-duty versions that are designed for a hard life on the road. Elegant bodyworn d:fine™ Headset Microphones get up close to the sound source, ensuring high speech-intelligibility, and some variants even come with integrated in-ear monitors. There are many choices for booming applications, including the amazingly lightweight shotgun mics from the d:dicate™ Recording Microphone series. Other broadcast offerings include the d:facto™ Interview Microphone and the easy-to-use mobile d:mension™ Surround Solution. All of these microphones will be available to demo at the IBC show.

Microphones from DPA are the sound engineers’ most powerful tool when it comes to getting a true and consistent sound in all broadcast applications.

For more information about DPA, please come to IBC stand 8.D70 or visit www.dpamicrophones.com

