Anton/Bauer Unveils Pivotal New Features for Digital Battery and Performance Charger Series at NAB 2015

NAB 2015, Booth #C6025

Advanced Battery Safety Technology and Asset Tracking for the

Digital Age Added to Latest Releases of Revolutionary Series

SHELTON, CT (March 25, 2015) - Anton/Bauer(r), a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of battery, charging and monitoring technologies for the broadcast, film and video industries, will be showcasing important new additions to its Digital Battery and Performance Charger Series at NAB 2015. Anton/Bauer's ground-breaking Digital Battery Series, first introduced at NAB 2014, redefines the power standard for a new generation of cameras and auxiliary equipment, while the Performance Charger Series exceeds the high-efficiency standards required by today's rigorous shooting schedules. Anton/Bauer's latest innovations in battery safety technology and cloud-based asset tracking will be demonstrated at their exhibit (booth #C6025) at NAB 2015 in Las Vegas, which runs April 13-16.

With production safety at the forefront of the industry's agenda, Anton/Bauer has updated its Digital Battery Series with Fuse Link technology, a new connection technology that vendors developed as a result of Tesla Motors' research efforts. Fuse Link technology provides an added protection circuit within each cell pack, prohibiting damage to adjoining cells if a single cell is affected for any reason by severe impact, puncture or thermal runaway.

"The safety of our users is the top priority at Anton/Bauer," says Neal Laneville, Product Manager of Mobile Power for the company. "Our Lithium-Ion Digital Batteries are the safest on the market, and they've undergone a rigorous process of research, design and testing to achieve it. We felt the developments in Fuse Link technology were significant enough to include in our design. If there's any incident with one of the cells, Fuse Link reacts like a giant fuse, isolating that single cell from the rest of the pack. We constantly strive to incorporate the latest technology into our batteries so our customers can handle them without any concern for their own safety or that of their team."

Anton/Bauer will also be previewing their new Asset Management System (AMS) at NAB 2015. Heralding a new era of digital asset tracking, the cloud-based AMS is a game changer in the area of fleet management. "The cumbersome tasks associated with battery fleet management will soon be a thing of the past," notes Laneville. "Rental houses, broadcast studios, and news affiliates will be able to track the status of their batteries right from their computers."

With Anton/Bauer's AMS, an asset's essential information, including remaining run-time, temperature, voltage, and present capacity, will be just a click away. When an Anton/Bauer battery is placed on a Wi-Fi enabled Performance Charger, the AMS will automatically upload its information to a secure, cloud-based server. All pertinent data required for tracking and performance analysis will be available with a simple user log-in and password.

"We're looking forward to demonstrating the important features we've added to our Digital Battery and Performance Charger series at NAB," concludes Laneville. "Safety is obviously of the utmost concern, and increased efficiencies are vital to our customers. There are huge developments continuing in Lithium-Ion technology, and we're looking forward to delivering all of those benefits to our customers."

The Digital Battery Series includes three battery sizes (90 Wh, 150 Wh, and 190 Wh), all with Anton/Bauer's high-quality cells that deliver a long performance life. The Digital Battery and Performance Charger Series are now available in both Anton/Bauer's signature Gold Mount(r) and in V-Mount.

Anton/Bauer's Asset Management System will be available to the marketplace as a tier-based subscription in the third quarter of 2015.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (800) 422-3473.