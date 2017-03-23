Antelope Audio Orion32 HD Pro Tools HD and Native Compatible Interface Now Shipping

Santa Monica, Calif., March 8, 2017 — Antelope Audio, a leading interface

company specializing in Field Programmable Gate Array-based vintage FX modeling,

announced that its Orion32 HD is now shipping. Announced at the NAMM 2017

convention and priced at $3,495.00, the Orion32 HD is the third member of the

Orion32 family and features full Pro Tools HD and Native compatibility — along with 64 channels of pristine audio quality in 192kHz via HDX or USB3 with real time monitoring.



Powered by Antelope’s legendary 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter-

management technology, Orion32 HD supports multiple monitor mixes and is

compatible with any DAW on the market. Further, both HD and USB3 ports are

available for simultaneous use, enabling more than one DAW platform to be used and

accessed at once.



Antelope's seamless integration of its powerful and widely acclaimed Field Gate Array (FPGA) based DSP processing engine means the unit is able to handle tracking and mixing through custom modeled vintage effects in real time. The unit is constructed in a svelte black housing, taking up just a single rack space with and does not require a fan or

machine room.



The ins and outs of Orion32 HD

With HDX, USB3, MADI, and ADAT, and S/PDIF connectivity and 32-in/32- out analog

input via DB25, the Orion32 HD has all the connectivity you need for a wide variety of

configurations in studios of all sizes. The Orion32 HD’s versatile routing and mixing

software console for Mac and Windows further increases the possibilities, now featuring

both Antelope’s classic color-coded routing matrix and an alternate matrix-style view to

make routing easy and intuitive. It also features movable and resizable panels to help

make the best use of your desktop real estate in multiscreen setups or when working on

scoring or other applications that require quickly jumping between applications and

windows.



Galactic Sound

The Orion32 HD delivers incredibly clear, accurate conversion thanks to Antelope’s

best-in- class 64-BIT Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter management

technology. A long time innovator in the field, the Orion32 HD, like the OCX HD and

Trinity master clock before it, achieves depth and detail in stereo imaging and transient

accuracy that ensures the most precise audio capture and playback.



Two Word Clock or Loopsync Outs allow the Orion to serve as the centerpiece of your

recording setup, or take your sound even further by using the Orion’s 10M/10MX Clock

Inputs to connect Antelope Audio’s famous 10M or 10MX atomic clocks for unparalleled sonic perfection. The Orion32 HD also features mastering-grade monitor output borrowed from Antelope’s popular Pure2 Mastering Converter to ensure signal integrity in the analog domain. The Orion32 HD makes a perfect match also with Antelope's MP32 microphone preamp and Satori monitoring controller.



Compact Vintage



Antelope has been revolutionizing audio processing with its comprehensive suite of

FPGA effects, providing hardware models of some of the most desirable vintage effects

with real-time performance. Antelope’s library of free FPGA effects is constantly

growing and already includes a deep collection of equalizers, compressors, and guitar

amplifier models based on analog gear used on countless hit records. Antelope’s fast

FPGA processing, which operates in real time, helps these effects feel and behave just

like the hardware they are based on, and also allows users to setup multiple realtime

monitor mixes right within the Orion32 HD’s mixer.



Silent Hero



Designed for efficiency, the Orion32 HD has no need for an internal fan, keeping your studio free of noise pollution without requiring expensive isolation racks or a standalone machine room. The Orion32 HD also only requires a single rack space to deliver its dizzying 64 channels of I/O, making it perfect for space-conscious home and project studios as well as gear-saturated professional studios.



The Orion32 HD is shipping now and priced at $3,495 USD. For more information on

the Orion32 HD and other Antelope Audio recording interfaces, please visit:

http://en.antelopeaudio.com/pro-audio- devices/thunderbolt-usb- audio-interface/

For more information on Antelope Audio’s FPGA FX and a full list of available FX,

please visit: http://en.antelopeaudio.com/hardware-based- fpga-effects/