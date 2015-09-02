AMP Visual TV Chooses Riedel for New DSNG Production Vans

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that AMP Visual TV has chosen Riedel's MediorNet real-time signal network for a new fleet of DSNG production vans to be used by the AMP Visual TV IXI subsidiary. In addition to MediorNet's real-time transport of video, audio, and intercom signals, AMP Visual TV is benefiting from the solution's decentralized video and audio routing and on-board signal processing capabilities.

Backed by more than five years of experience operating MediorNet networks on major audiovisual productions, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Cannes Film Festival, AMP Visual TV has again demonstrated the importance of innovation and optimization for its production facilities.

The agility and modularity of MediorNet were key elements in the design of the new vehicles. MediorNet's unique combination of real-time transport, point-to-multipoint routing, and signal processing features in a single solution offer clear benefits over the more conventional approach of having a centralized video router with external equipment for signal processing and transport. AMP Visual TV has established a true real-time network in which a MediorNet Modular frame is integrated into the DSNG vehicle to allow video and audio I/O and the generation of three Quad-Splits, two for the vehicle and one for the field. Two MediorNet Compact Pro frames complete the set-up over a redundant, self-healing fiber ring topology. Two Riedel RockNet audio stage boxes are easily interfaced with the MediorNet Compact Pro frames over a Cat5 loop, enabling audio distribution to and from the Yamaha console in the vehicle, which also features a RockNet audio interface card. A Riedel Artist intercom matrix is also integrated into the setup, together with control panels for the vehicle, a commentary panel, and Performer digital partyline beltpacks distributed over the MediorNet network. To simplify control of the Riedel infrastructure, AMP Visual TV chose the Ember+ protocol through a VSM system.

"We focused our research on a solution which was modular, scalable, and reliable when IP infrastructures were only at their earliest stage," said François Valadoux, chief technical officer and general manager of AMP Visual TV "Our experience with MediorNet solutions in the field made this technology the obvious choice for the OB vans. With the ability to aggregate fiber technology with multiple video, audio, data, and intercom resources, we have reduced our setup times without sacrificing reliability."

About AMP Visual

As a specialist in TV coverage, AMP VISUAL TV provides services throughout the production process for live programmes and those produced under live conditions. It has at its disposal one of the most extensive European fleets of OB vans for filming on location, and nearly twenty studios in the Paris region. More than 400 employees assist our clients in devising, designing, and carrying out filming, transmission and broadcasting of programmes destined for every screen format.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_AMP-Visual-IXI-Van.JPG

Photo Caption: Riedel Gear in AMP Visual TV's New DSNG Production Vans

