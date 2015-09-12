American Society of Cinematographers Calls for Submissions in Television Competition

Awards Gala Set for February 14, 2016

LOS ANGELES (September 9, 2015) - Celebrating 30 years of recognizing outstanding achievements in cinematography, the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is now accepting entries in their annual television competition. The two awards in this category are (1) Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot, and (2) an Episode of a Regular Series. The deadline for submissions is November 2 by noon (PST).

The winners will be announced at the awards gala on February 14, 2016, at the Hyatt Regency Century City. Accolades for Lifetime Achievement, Career Achievement in Television, and the ASC President's Award will also be presented. Additional honors bestowed that night include the coveted feature film award, along with the Spotlight Award, which recognizes the cinematography of non-mainstream projects typically screened at film festivals, internationally or in limited theatrical release.

To qualify for the ASC TV awards, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between November 1, 2014, and October 31, 2015. Entry forms can be downloaded from the ASC website.

Last year's winners were Jonathan Freeman, ASC for the "Golden Days for Boys and Girls" episode of BOARDWALK EMPIRE, and John Lindley, ASC for the for the MANHATTAN pilot.

Chartered in January of 1919, the ASC is defined by their reputation of excellence in advancing the art of visual storytelling. Currently, the ASC has more than 360 active members and 200-plus associate members, all from various sectors of the industry that support the skilled art and craft of filmmaking. Membership and associate membership is achieved through invitation only.

For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com, or join American Cinematographer on Facebook and Twitter (@AmericanCine).