American Society of Cinematographers Accepting Entries in Television Competition

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has opened its call for entries in the television categories for the 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, which will be held February 17, 2018, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.



The ASC is now accepting submissions in three categories: (1) Episode of a Television Series – Commercial; (2) Episode of a Television Series – Non-Commercial; and (3) Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for TV. The deadline to enter is November 1 by 5 p.m. (PT).



To qualify for the ASC TV Awards, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017. Entry forms can be downloaded on the ASC website at www.theasc.com/asc/awards/entry-forms.



Winners in the television categories at the 31st ASC Awards included Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for Game of Thrones, Tod Campbell for Mr. Robot, and Igor Martinovic for The Night Of.



In addition to the TV awards, the ASC gala in February will also honor excellence in feature film cinematography, and recognize cinematographers and filmmakers for their contributions to the art and craft of filmmaking throughout their career.



For a complete timeline of the 32nd ASC Awards, visit www.theasc.com/asc/awards/dates-deadlines.