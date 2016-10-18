AMC Iberia Chooses Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina for New 4K Channel

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that AMC Networks International Iberia, the largest producer of thematic channels in Spain and Portugal, has chosen its Marina automation solution for one of the first 4K channels to be launched in Spain this autumn.

Based in Madrid, Spain, AMC currently operates a portfolio of 23 television channels, reaching over 19 million viewers throughout the Iberian Peninsula. With a reputation for innovation and embracing new technology, AMC Iberia has a long history of working with Pebble Beach Systems, having deployed the company’s first generation Neptune automation system to support its existing channels. As AMC Iberia prepared to launch a new 4K channel, they worked with Madrid-based systems integrator Datos Media Technologies and decided to expand their existing relationship with Pebble Beach Systems and install the next generation Marina solution.

“Marina will control a Spectrum X server from Harmonic in a fully redundant configuration at AMC Iberia,” says Ramón Juvé Chief Engineer from AMC. “Marina’s seamless, proven integration with Harmonic made it a clear choice for everyone."

"We have relied on Pebble Beach Systems automation solutions for over 8 years. Our experience so far has been extremely positive and it only made sense for us to install their next generation automation system for our next generation channel," says Cosme Rubio, Technical Director at AMC Networks International Iberia.

About Marina

Marina is a powerful centralized ingest, content management and multi-channel automation solution for systems from one to hundreds of channels. Combining architectural flexibility with exceptional resiliency, it is designed to meet and anticipate the evolving needs of any broadcaster's media environment.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualized playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web: http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £21 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visit http://www.vislinkplc.com.