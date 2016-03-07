Amagi Co-founder to Speak at CABSAT 2016 Content Congress

DUBAI -- March 7, 2016 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced that its co-founder K.A. Srinivasan will give a presentation and also participate in an "idea swap" panel discussion at CABSAT 2016 Content Congress at the Dubai World Trade Center. Presented by CABSAT, Content Marketplace, and the NAB Show, Content Congress offers a cohesive learning and industry knowledge platform for stakeholders across the broadcast, satellite, content delivery, digital media, and filmed & audio entertainment communities.

"Broadcasters around the world are moving their operations to the cloud for increased scalability, improved monetization, and a drastic reduction in CAPEX and OPEX," said Srinivasan. "The CABSAT Content Congress provides the ideal venue for a discussion on the benefits of adopting a cloud broadcast platform, including the ability to monetize live and linear feeds through targeted ad insertion."

Srinivasan will offer his insights on the future of TV during an idea swap session on Tuesday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. The panel of industry experts will look at the opportunities presented by multi-platform services and what broadcasters can learn from international markets. The session will focus on the latest developments in multi-platform services, including HD formats, streaming to multiple devices, supporting apps, and how these technologies benefit television viewing. The session will also reflect on the impact of OTT, VOD, Ultra HD, and 4K/8K in the Middle East and North Africa markets. The panel will also examine how consumers are now controlling the future of television through their choice of multiple platforms, channels, and use of mobile devices. The session will be moderated by Laura Buckwell, news anchor at City 7 and take place in Zaabeel Hall 3.

On Wednesday, March 9 at 11:50 a.m., Srinivasan will present on "Broadcast Cloud -- The Future of TV Broadcasting." The informative session will outline recent advancements in cloud technologies and their impact on TV networks, including increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. The presentation will also explain how broadcasters can stitch together a seamless workflow on the cloud, bringing together all aspects of TV broadcast -- from content preparation to storage and archival, cloud playout, delivery, and monetization -- on a single platform for traditional TV and multiscreen offerings.

Srinivasan is a technology entrepreneur with two decades of experience in building new technologies and taking them to market. At Amagi, he is responsible for overall business development, distribution network, and client relationships. Prior to Amagi, Srinivasan co-founded Impulsesoft in 1998, a leader in wireless audio. A thought leader on targeted TV content and advertising, Srinivasan is a regular speaker at industry events sharing ideas about how TV networks can create Internet-like experiences for their advertisers through targeted advertising platforms. He holds an engineering degree in computer science.

Amagi will also showcase its path-breaking content delivery and monetization platforms at CABSAT 2016, March 8-10 on stand ZF2-20B.

More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the leading provider of next-generation cloud-based content management, delivery and monetization platforms, products, and technology to TV networks worldwide. Amagi's managed playout services enable broadcasters to scale operations, increase playout efficiencies, and deliver superior viewing experiences to their audience at a fraction of the costs of traditional broadcast models. Deploying Amagi's patented technologies, TV networks can distribute localized content and advertisements to successfully monetize the multiscreen environment and grow their revenue streams. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.

