Amagi Announces Live Linear OTT Playout Platform Built on Award-Winning CLOUDPORT

LONDON -- Aug. 24, 2016 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced that TV networks and content owners can now launch live and linear OTT channels on the cloud, and operate a unified platform for linear, catch up, and Video-On-Demand (VoD) TV without any hardware.

CLOUDPORT OTT supports advanced graphics functions including dynamic graphics, digital video effects, and real-time social media integration capability in addition to switching to live feeds. The platform is equipped with a live MCR capability on the cloud, and the entire OTT playout workflow can be managed remotely using a web-based UI.

"CLOUDPORT OTT has all the features that traditional TV networks need. It is built on a secure, reliable, and scalable Amazon AWS(TM) cloud infrastructure, complete with an in-built feature to block geo-specific content to manage content rights obligations," said K. A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. "The platform seamlessly integrates with Amagi's server-side OTT ad insertion solution, THUNDERSTORM, to monetize content effectively. This way TV networks and content owners have access to an integrated platform for OTT playout and monetization, simplifying overall operations."

Amagi will showcase CLOUDPORT OTT at the upcoming IBC 2016 conference in Amsterdam. More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising platforms to customers globally. Amagi enables TV networks to create a complete broadcast workflow on the cloud, with support for content preparation, storage, archival, playout, delivery, and monetization at a fraction of the cost compared with traditional broadcast models. Using Amagi's award-winning, patented technologies, advertisers can target audiences at a regional and individual level across traditional TV and OTT multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 25 countries for leading TV networks, and is India's largest TV ad network supporting more than 2,500 brands. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in Hong Kong, London, New York City, and Tokyo.

