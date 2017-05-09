Amagi and STN Announce Partnership Benefiting TV Networks Globally

NEW YORK -- May 9, 2017 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising for TV and OTT, and STN, a leading global teleport, today announced a partnership that integrates services between the two companies. The partnership will benefit TV networks around the world, who can now rely on guaranteed compatibility between the Amagi SKYLIGHT cloud-managed broadcast services platform and STN's satellite uplink services for channel delivery and distribution.



As a result of the partnership, TV Networks can deliver and manage their content from anywhere in the globe through Amagi's cloud-based SKYLIGHT platform and be seamlessly integrated with the STN teleport infrastructure reaching affiliates and consumers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Similarly, STN customers will be able to take advantage of all the benefits that SKYLIGHT offers over traditional managed playout, including end-to-end services encompassing content preparation, channel playout, content delivery, and monetization -- built specifically to operate in the cloud for maximum efficiency and value.



"STN is pleased to add Amagi's cloud-based playout to our growing list of options for service solutions," said Mitja Lovsin, chief commercial officer, STN. "Our customers that choose Amagi will get the scalability and cost savings that come from moving their operations to a full-featured, hardware-light, cloud-based infrastructure."



"We aim to find partners that help our clients strengthen their offerings over the cloud. STN is one of the world's most used and fastest-growing teleports, with a reputation for reliability, which is what makes it the right kind of partner for us," said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. "Being able to cross-sell our services will help both companies, but most importantly, by leveraging our synergies, we can provide a world-class broadcast experience for our global TV-network customers."



More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.



# # #



About STN

STN, a leading global teleport, offers end-to-end service solutions for all your broadcasting and media requirements. Secure and reliable access to diverse distribution solutions allows your channel to grow in whatever direction you choose. Whether the need is to reach an individual region or to build a global distribution network, STN's cutting-edge technology simplifies the most complex requirements. With client requirements always at the forefront, STN can seamlessly accommodate demand for increasing channel turnaround or time-dependent projects. Experience, knowledge, and dedication to our business have made STN a trusted partner to hundreds of successful channels to date.



About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the world's first cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi Corporation is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Mumbai, and the R&D center in Bangalore.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AmagiCorp%20and%20STN%20announce...