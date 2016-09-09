Alticast and ContentWise collaborate to expand Personalized TV market reach

9 September 2016, Amsterdam -- ContentWise the personalization, discovery, analytics and metadata expert, and Alticast, today announced that they are integrating the ContentWise personalization system with the Alticast AltiPlex SDP (Service Delivery Platform) and AltiPlatform middleware to provide pay-TV and OTT operators with a powerful and flexible end-to-end software solution.

Visitors to IBC will be able to see the platform demonstrated on the ContentWise stand (14.K05).

“More and more Alticast customers are looking to provide a highly personalized TV experience,” said Joon Hee Oh, Cloud Business Unit Leader at Alticast. “The integration with ContentWise expands our ability to provide operators with the tools to deliver state-of-the-art personalized TV experiences, allowing them to attract and retain customers and advance revenue opportunities.”

Alticast has developed an end-to-end architecture comprised of a cost-effective cloud server solution, portable STB middleware, proven content protection and a ground breaking UI/UX. The Alticast solution provides pay-TV and OTT operators with an advanced high-quality, cost-effective system delivered expeditiously.

ContentWise is the TV personalization software that provides broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, OTT and video streaming operators with total control over the curation and automation of the Personalized TV experience. ContentWise provides a data-driven UX engine that provides full control over each personalized user interface element across platforms through a set of visual layout tools. The combination of algorithmic and social recommendations, predictive browsing and context awareness provides the most sophisticated content discovery solution on the market. The solution also enables content programmers to achieve unprecedented control thanks to predictive performance tools with support for curation, dynamic streams, business rules and A/B testing.

“Alticast and ContentWise share similar product philosophies: designing solutions that enable operators to provide consumers with the best possible TV experience,” said Pancrazio Auteri, CTO of ContentWise. “There is already a high-level of interest in our joint solution and we look forward to ensuring that a ContentWise TV experience powered by Alticast’s end-to-end solution will offer the advanced deep personalization that’s essential to maximizing consumer engagement and operator monetization.”

About ContentWise

ContentWise is a leading personalization, discovery, analytics and metadata expert for Pay TV, OTT, VOD and streaming operators. Its content personalization software and solutions enable operators to delight viewers and meet business goals, with a combination of data-driven personalization, editorial curation and the kind of advanced targeting capabilities used by the most successful online retailers.

ContentWise customers include maxdome, Mediaset, Sky, TIM Brasil, TrueVisions and leading operators worldwide. Learn more about ContentWise at www.ContentWise.tv and @ContentWisetv.

About Alticast

Alticast develops multi-screen solutions that enable service providers to quickly and reliably deliver innovative TV experiences to every customer. Alticast's STB software, CAS/DRM, Smart UI/UX and Cloud Server solutions are based on non-proprietary software such as HTML5, RDK and GEM. The most deployed digital television provider, Alticast securely brings compelling personalized and interactive content to more than 46 million devices via broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with major offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Broomfield, Colorado and Hanoi, Vietnam. For more information, visit www.alticast.com and read Alticast's blog, TV Ready Forum, at www.tvreadyforum.blogspot.com.