Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Acknowledges 2018 Gracie Ambassador

NEW YORK CITY, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is pleased to partner with Rashida Jones, senior vice president for specials at NBC News and MSNBC, as its newest 2018 Gracie Ambassador.

"The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation creates educational programs and provides scholarships to benefit the public and women in media, and the Gracies is the largest annual fundraiser that supports the organization," said Christine Travaglini, president, Katz Media Group, and chair, AWMF board. "We look forward to the input and energy that Rashida will bring to the AWM, the Gracies and this partnership."

Rashida has nearly two decades of experience in a variety of leadership roles across broadcast, cable and local news. In her current role, she leads breaking news and major event coverage for NBC News and MSNBC. She previously served as managing editor for MSNBC's Dayside programming, driving the editorial decision-making and coverage for the network during the six hours between 9 am and 3 pm ET. Prior to MSNBC, Rashida was the news director for the NBC affiliate in Columbia, S.C., where she rebuilt the news team to focus on deep investigative reporting. She was also director of live programming at The Weather Channel.

The Gracies Ambassador program at AWMF offers senior executives the opportunity to engage in activities related to AWMF and the annual Gracie Awards. The Gracie Ambassador program offers ways to work together that are exclusive to the Gracie Ambassador partnership level and not available through other sponsorships of the Gracies or AWMF.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

