"ARETHA! A GRAMMY® CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL" SET TO RECEIVE ROYAL TREATMENT INTERNATIONALLY THANKS TO ALFRED HABER, INC.

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – February 4, 2019 – Starting the new year on a high note, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international distribution television rights to “Aretha! A GRAMMY® Celebration For The Queen Of Soul”, the 2-hour CBS Television Network special scheduled for broadcast later in 2019. Performing songs from Aretha Franklin’s legendary career are GRAMMY winners Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans as well as current GRAMMY nominees Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, and SZA.

Tyler Perry, actor and filmmaker, will host this musical extravaganza honoring Aretha, an 18-time GRAMMY winner and 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree. The show will also highlight her dedication to philanthropic work which ranged from children’s and artists’ issues to civil rights activism. Alfred Haber, Inc. will be offering this dazzling special at the upcoming MIPTV for the first time.



“Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” continues the tradition of previous Emmy-winning TV specials distributed internationally by Alfred Haber, Inc., including “Sinatra 100—An All-Star GRAMMY Concert,” "Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life—An All-Star GRAMMY Salute," and "The Beatles: The Night That Changed America—A GRAMMY Salute."



“Aretha Franklin, known the world over as the Queen of Soul, continues to touch the lives of millions of her fans, both in the US and abroad, thanks to her iconic music and the cultural legacy she achieved during her lifetime,” commented Haber. “This star-studded concert, featuring today’s top artists performing her timeless hits, is the perfect tribute to this musical legend.”

"Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ken Ehrlich and Clive Davis are executive producers, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers, and David Wild is the writer/producer.





