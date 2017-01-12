Alfred Monterrubio Joins Riedel Communications' North America Technical Services Staff

BURBANK, Calif. -- Jan. 12, 2017 -- In a move that will strengthen and complete the Riedel North America technical services department, Riedel Communications has hired Alfred Monterrubio as a Service and Support Engineer. Monterrubio joins Riedel with nearly a decade of experience in quality control and management for broadcast technology solutions.

"We're pleased to welcome Alfred to the team, and we know we'll be relying heavily on his expertise in video software and quality systems as we continue to boost customer satisfaction in the North America region," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO at Riedel North America. "Alfred will provide invaluable support for our customers and help us raise the bar for technical excellence throughout the North American marketplace."

Monterrubio joins Riedel from Marshall Electronics Inc., where he worked for nine years as quality manager in the company's Broadcast Division. There, he helped bring five different products to market by developing test procedures designed to identify software and hardware failure on video and audio monitoring devices. As manager of Marshall's broadcast video and audio test lab, Monterrubio led the installation and use of a wide range of IP video equipment including video test and measurement devices. Prior to Marshall Electronics, he served as a software associate at Delphi Electronics and Safety, where he contributed to the development of software that associates vehicle movement data with lane changes, stops, and obstacles on the road. Monterrubio holds a master's degree in electrical engineering with an emphasis on digital signal processing from California State University, Long Beach, and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from California State University, Northridge.

Monterrubio is based in Burbank, California.

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel North America is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

