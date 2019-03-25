INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR MICHAEL BUBLÉ SHINES IN NBC SPECIAL “bublé!” WITH INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS AWARDED TO ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC.

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – March 25, 2019 – Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber Television, Inc., announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international distribution television rights to “bublé!”, the brand-new, one-hour special starring the international, best-selling singer/songwriter/entertainer, Michael Bublé. This musical extravaganza premiered in the U.S. on March 20 on the NBC Television Network. Alfred Haber Television, Inc. will be offering “bublé!” at the upcoming MIPTV for the first time.

Backed by a 36-piece orchestra, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Bublé performs some of the classic songs that inspired him, including “Fly Me to the Moon”, “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You”, “My Funny Valentine” and “Just A Gigolo.” Several of his most popular, original tunes, including smash hits “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home” and “It’s a Beautiful Day,” are featured as well, along with songs from his new album, “love” ❤, including “Such a Night” and the timeless “When You’re Smiling.”

“The worldwide, chart-topping Bublé is one of the most sought-after performers in the world. He has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career,” commented Haber. “He has performed hundreds of sold-out shows around the globe, won four GRAMMYs, and recent shows this past summer in London, Dublin and Australia were seen by more than 150,000 fans. We are delighted to be offering this special at MIPTV.”

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

