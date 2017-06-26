Alfred Haber, Inc. (AHI) Experiences Sweet Harmony With Key International Sales As the 60th Annual Grammy Awards® Return to New York City in 2018

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – June 26, 2017 – With the recent news from the Recording Academy™ that the GRAMMY Awards® are returning to New York City for their milestone 60th show, which will take place at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc. (AHI), announced today that the company has already lined up several international sales for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. With James Corden returning as host, the awards will be broadcast live on both coasts at a new time, 7:30 ET /4:30 PT, on the CBS Television Network in the United States. The ceremony will mark the 46th consecutive year that CBS has broadcast the show.

This past February’s 59th GRAMMY Awards were seen in more than 195 territories worldwide. Key sales thus far for the 60th edition of the world’s most important annual televised music awards show include: Rogers (Canada), WOWOW (Japan), Turner (Latin America), D17 (France), Viacom 18 (India), and TVNZ (New Zealand).

“By combining the 60th anniversary with its move back to New York, the GRAMMY Awards in 2018 are shaping up to be an event that GRAMMY viewers the world over will talk about for years to come,” commented Haber.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY®

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visitwww.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.





ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form the world's largest distributor of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.