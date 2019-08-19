ALFRED HABER, INC. CELEBRATES RECENT ACQUISITION OF THE “20th ANNUAL LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS®”

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – August 19, 2019 – In anticipation of the upcoming platinum celebration, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today the company has secured the exclusive international distribution rights from The Latin Recording Academy for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards(1 x 240’), the world’s most remarkable salute to Latin music. The milestone event will air live on Univision in the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and will include both the three-hour music extravaganza as well as the star-studded, one-hour Latin GRAMMY Red Carpet pre-show. Also available will be a specially edited, 2-hour English language international version of the event. This new deal marks the 18consecutive year that Alfred Haber, Inc. will have distributed the Latin GRAMMY Awardsinternationally.

“At a time when half of the past year's top 100 YouTube videos viewed came from Latin artists and 19 Latin music videos reached over a billion views, all eyes and ears are on the incredible world of Latin music,” commented Haber. “The Biggest Night in Latin Music was one of the very first awards show to serve as an international musical showcase for Latin music and now, two decades later, we are excited and honored to be sharing this milestone 20th anniversary platinum celebration with audiences around the world.”

Due in large part to incredible, star-studded collaborations that have recently dominated music charts and dance floors worldwide – Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” with Beyoncé and Willy William, Cardi B’s “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin,to name a few – Latin music has never been more popular internationally.Last November’s 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards was a dazzling showcase of the year in Latin music which emphasized the incredible quality and diversity of both traditional and contemporary Latin music, including rock, hip hop, reggaeton, folk, norteño, salsa, pop and much more. Licensees of the show included Turner (Latin America), Telefonica (Spain), Telelatino (Canada), Televisa (Mexico),Venevision (Venezuela), Telemicro (Dominican Republic), Canal Uno (Colombia), La Red/Canal 4 (Chile), El Nueve/Canal 9 (Argentina), and ATV/Canal 9 (Peru).

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc.and Alfred Haber Television, Inc.– together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.