Albis Technologies Supports Growing Momentum in Latin American Market - Partners With FastLink Telecom in Brazil

ZURICH -- Nov. 10, 2014 -- Albis Technologies announced today that it has appointed FastLink Telecom as its new dealer in Brazil, increasing the company's brand presence and sales efforts in Latin America. FastLink Telecom will offer the entire Albis Technologies product portfolio, including business access and multimedia solutions, to customers in the region.

"Our goal is to provide telecommunications operators in Brazil with best-in-class products and services," said Jamil Naufal, managing partner at FastLink Telecom. "Albis Technologies' business access and multimedia solutions are designed to meet the specific challenges facing telco operators and service providers, making them a perfect fit with FastLink's knowledge and solid relationships in the market."

FastLink Telecom is a São Paulo-based company dedicated to providing fiber-optic cable, data communications equipment, coaxial cable, cellular antennas (2G/3G/4G), and other technology solutions to the telecommunications industry. Founded and led by executives with extensive experience in the market, FastLink Telecom has developed strong partnerships with national and international manufacturers and distributors in order to provide carriers and enterprises with the best and latest technologies.

Albis Technologies' comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions are ideal for network operators looking to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs. The multimedia solutions product line includes the widely deployed SceneGate" set-top box (STB), designed to support a variety of traditional (e.g., IPTV, broadcast television, and VOD) and value-added services (e.g., OTT, interactive content, and media sharing).

"Brazil is a hot market right now, and telco operators in the region need business access and multimedia solutions that offer superior-quality design, reliability, and flexibility," said Peter Winkler, managing director, Albis Technologies. "We recently co-exhibited with FastLink Telecom at the Futurecom 2014 tradeshow in São Paulo, and received a lot of positive feedback and sales inquiries. Creating a dealer partnership with FastLink Telecom puts us in an excellent position to reach more customers and grow our sales revenue."

# # #

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners, and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality products, and reliable cooperation. With global coverage, covering both business and consumer solutions, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Links:

www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-Futurecom.JPG

www.202comms.com/Albis/Albis-Technologies-Futurecom-2014.JPG

Image Caption: Albis Technologies and FastLink Telecom at Futurecom 2014

Image Link: www.202comms.com/Albis/FastLinkLogo.jpg

Image Caption: FastLink Telecom Logo