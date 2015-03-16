Albis Technologies to Showcase On-Demand Bandwidth Capability for Software-Defined Networking at MPLS SDN World Congress

Based on Albis Technologies' ACCEED Family of Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDDs), the Solution Will Be Tested During a Multi-Vendor Interoperability Showcase Organized by EANTC

ZÜRICH -- March 16, 2015 -- Albis Technologies announced today that it will demonstrate a powerful new on-demand bandwidth capability for software-defined networking (SDN) at the 2015 MPLS SDN World Congress, March 17-20, in Paris. The solution, based on Albis Technologies' ACCEED family of Ethernet Demarcation Devices (EDDs), will be shown as part of a live multi-vendor interoperability showcase organized by the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC).

"The EANTC interoperability testing event is an excellent opportunity for us to challenge our solutions in terms of market readiness and interoperability with other vendors," said Eric van den Heuvel, head of access solutions at Albis Technologies. "Being chosen to participate in this prestigious event demonstrates we are on the right track with our SDN strategy and roadmap."

Albis Technologies will participate in two testing areas at the EANTC interoperability event. During the first test, "OpenFlow Bandwidth on Demand/Bandwidth Guarantee," the company will showcase an advanced on-demand bandwidth and QoS delivery method through rate limiting and DSCP remarking. Throughout the testing process, interoperability will be shown between Albis Technologies' ACCEED 2104 and OpenFlow controllers from several leading solution providers. Albis Technologies has also created an effective use case for OpenFlow bandwidth on demand, using OpenDaylight as a controller.

During the second test, "LTE Clock Synchronization Readiness," Albis Technologies will show service providers how to achieve highly accurate phase and time synchronization over packet networks using PTP and the new ITU-T G.8275.1 telecom profile. The ACCEED 2104 carrier EDD from Albis Technologies acts as an effective boundary and slave clock in the phase and time synchronization multi-vendor test cases.

Albis Technologies will release the new SDN functionality for the ACCEED product family based on the ACCEED operating system later this year. In addition, the company's MetroIntegrator management system will include interfaces to support the integration to a full SDN architecture.

More details and the results of the interoperability testing can be found in a whitepaper released by the EANTC, available online at: http://www.eantc.de/showcases/.

