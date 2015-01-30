Albis Technologies Appoints New Head of Access Solutions

ZÜRICH -- Jan. 30, 2015 -- Albis Technologies announced today that it has appointed Eric van den Heuvel as head of the company's access solutions business unit and executive member of the management board. In his new role, van den Heuvel will be responsible for driving the development, sales, and marketing of Albis Technologies' business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and utility solutions. His main objectives are to create high-quality, user-friendly products that address customers' key requirements and challenges; to develop end-to-end managed solutions leveraging the company's MetroIntegrator(TM) network and element management platform; and to expand upon Albis Technologies' 10 Gbit/s portfolio.

"Our board of directors unanimously chose Eric to lead the access solutions business unit based on his extensive knowledge of the product line and management experience," said Peter Winkler, managing director, Albis Technologies. "Going forward, Eric will play an integral role in helping us explore new markets and developing innovative solutions that increase our revenue streams."

Prior to being appointed head of access solutions, van den Heuvel served as Albis Technologies' business development manager and was instrumental in launching MetroIntegrator, the successor to the company's AccessIntegrator network management system. In addition, he has worked at several major telecommunications operators throughout his career in various management positions, including Tele 2 Netherlands and Versatel Telecom, most recently as a senior technology architect. Van den Heuvel has a master's degree in science from Technical University Delft.

"Albis Technologies is known within the market for developing flexible, scalable, and reliable access solutions," said van den Heuvel. "I look forward to guiding the access division toward future growth."

Van den Heuvel will be based in Zürich and reports directly to the board of directors.

About Albis Technologies

Albis Technologies is a leading provider of business access and multimedia solutions to the telecommunications industry and engineering services to the broader information and communications technology (ICT) industry. Through Albis Technologies' quality engineered and future-proof solutions, which can be tailored to a customer's exact requirements, the company provides the reliability, flexibility, and scalability that is essential in today's ever-changing ICT landscape.

The Access Solutions division offers a comprehensive portfolio of business access, mobile backhaul, wholesale, and cloud solutions that meet operators' demand to boost revenue, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and lower operating costs. The Multimedia Solutions division offers an array of sophisticated, high-performance set-top box solutions that guarantee a superior end-user experience for IPTV and OTT services.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Albis Technologies provides first-class solutions and services to its customers, partners, and end users around the world.

