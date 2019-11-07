Alan Piper Named RED Digital Cinema Managing Director for EMEA

RED DIGITAL CINEMA announced today that Alan Piper has been named managing director for EMEA. Piper, a veteran in the industry with previous experience at RED, will oversee operations, sales, marketing, services, and customer relationships in the region, while expanding the company’s interface with post production facilities. He will be based in the RED offices at Pinewood Studios and will manage the launch of RED’s new storefront facility in Soho early next year.

Jarred Land, president of RED, commented, “Alan is a highly respected member of the filmmaking community, and his expertise and extensive relationships will be an invaluable asset to our customers. I am excited to welcome Alan back to RED and look forward to working closely with him.”

Piper was previously managing director at Take 2, the largest RED rental provider in the UK. During that time, he helped to put the latest RED camera technologies in the hands of their customers. Additionally, he expanded the company’s educational offerings with workshops and trainings. Piper has also served in management and operational roles at Lee Lighting, Panavision Europe, and ARRI. He is an Honorary Friend of the British Society of Cinematographers.

Tommy Rios, RED executive vice president, said, “RED is bringing a sharp new focus on the region, and Alan will be instrumental in our continuing commitment to better serve our customers by elevating our service and brand experience. He’s a passionate leader who knows our industry inside and out and understands what is needed.”

Piper commented on his move, “I’m returning to RED with great excitement for what lies ahead. I look forward to building even deeper collaborations with the many bold filmmakers who are making incredible images. As we expand our services, we want our customers in this region and around the world, to perceive RED as their true partner. We’ll make sure that the greatest, and latest, RED technology is in their hands. I’ve spent my career in service to these cinematographers and the other visionaries who tell stories, and I know that RED offers them powerful tools.”