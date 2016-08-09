AJA Updated Hi5-Fiber Mini-Converter Now Shipping

Grass Valley, CA (August 9, 2016) -- AJA Video Systems today announced that its updated Hi5-Fiber Mini-Converter with 3G-SDI support for high frame rate needs is now shipping. AJA has also released Mini-Config control software v2.17.0, which adds support for the redesigned Hi5-Fiber, in addition to feature enhancements for the Hi5-4K, Hi5-4K-Plus, LUT-box, ROI, ROI-DVI, ROI-HDMI, ROI-DP, and Hi5-3D Mini-Converters.

Hi5-Fiberconverts 3G-SDI over single mode optical Fiber to HDMI, with up to 8-channel embedded audio supported in the HDMI output. It includes support for up to 16 channels of SDI embedded audio on input, a 2-channel RCA style audio output, and a USB port for configuration and status reporting when using AJA Mini-Config software. The Hi5-Fiber’s small form factor enables it to easily fit onto the back of a standard monitor and extends signal reach to HDMI displays up to 10km from the source. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.

Hi5-Fiber is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $695. Hi5-Fiber ships with a power supply and USB 2 cable. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/mini-converters/hi5-fiber

To download the latest Mini-Config v2.17.0 software, visit https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters#support and select the appropriate Mini-Converter from the list. The Mini-Config software can be found in the Software section of the support page for each Mini-Converter.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

