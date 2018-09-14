AJA Unveils New 12G-SDI, IP and HDR Solutions at IBC 2018

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.C25 — At IBC 2018, stand 7.C25, AJA has announced new tools and updates that optimize the creation and delivery of multi-format content, allowing professionals to embrace the latest 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 technology, as well as emerging IP and HDR standards and formats. From KONA 5 with 12G-SDI I/O and the IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI SMPTE ST 2110 receivers, to the HDR Image Analyzer, AJA’s latest developments address the dynamic needs of production, post, broadcast, streaming and AV professionals. The company also announced updates for its KONA, Io and T-TAP I/O products, FS-HDR converter, Ki Pro Ultra Plus digital recorder and player, and HELO for H.264 streaming and recording.

KONA 5 with 12G-SDI I/O

The next generation in AJA’s industry-leading KONA line, KONA 5 is an 8-lane PCIe 3.0 video and audio I/O card that supports 12G-SDI I/O and HDMI 2.0 monitoring/output for workstations or Thunderbolt™ 3-connected chassis. KONA 5 enables single-cable 4K/UltraHD and HD high frame rate, deep color and HDR workflows, and for developers, AJA’s SDK enables multi-channel 12G-SDI I/O for multiple 4K streams of input or output. Available fall 2018 for $2995 US MSRP.

Desktop Software v15 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Desktop Software v15 introduces support for KONA 5, which can be used with a range of creative applications from Adobe, Apple, Avid, Telestream and others via AJA’s integrated application plug-ins and drivers. Desktop Software v15 also includes new AJA Control Room features including the ability to now use it as a stand-alone professional software player, even when not connected to AJA hardware. This version also offers several KONA, Io and T-TAP enhancements. Available fall 2018 as a free download.

New IP Mini-Converters

IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI SMPTE ST 2110 video and audio receivers feature dual 10 GigE SFP+ cages that provide hitless switching for redundancy protection in critical distribution and monitoring applications. The Mini-Converters also include support for bridging UltraHD and HD signals over IP to HDMI and HD signals to 3G-SDI, and discovery, registration and control, among several other features. Available fall 2018 for $1295 US MSRP each.

AJA has also reduced the price of the previously announced IPR-10G-HDMI to $1145 US MSRP.

HDR Image Analyzer

HDR Image Analyzer, an HDR analysis and monitoring appliance powered by Colorfront software, offers an advanced toolset for quality control (QC) and mastering of 4K/UltraHD/HD HDR and WCG content for broadcast, OTT entertainment, production and post-production. Available fall 2018 for $15995 US MSRP.

FS-HDR v2.6

v2.6 software for AJA’s FS-HDR real-time HDR/WCG converter includes color transformation enhancements, 3D LUT upload support, and ganged operations with multiple FS-HDRs for 8K workflows. FS-HDR v2.6 offers more flexibility to achieve a consistent final look when working with a range of 4K and HD SDR and HDR formats. Available fall 2018 as a free download.

Ki Pro Ultra Plus v4.0

v4.0 firmware for AJA’s Ki Pro Ultra Plus ProRes/DNx recorder/player is packed with recording customization improvements, including support for file naming, time code super out controls, forced rollover of recording media, and audio channel mapping. Available fall 2018 as a free download.

HELO v3.0

v3.0 firmware for AJA’s HELO H.264 streaming and recording device features new enhancements for keeping current with the latest Facebook protocols, improving system and network security, and customizing language options in HELO’s web UI. Available fall 2018 as a free download.

