AJA Unveils FS4 Frame Synchronizer and Converter Supporting 4K/UltraHD and Multi-channel 2K/HD/SD Workflows

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today unveiled FS4, the most advanced all digital frame sync and universal up/down/cross converter ever from AJA, supporting 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD workflows in a 1RU frame. FS4 offers unparalleled flexibility and offers two modes. Single-channel mode provides a full suite of video processing options for 4K/UltraHD with the ability to up, down, cross-convert to and from a 2K/HD/SD input or output. Four-channel mode enables four channels of 2K/HD/SD simultaneous processing, offering multi-channel density at a very reasonable cost per channel. FS4 will be available for a US MSRP of $4995.00; significant price reductions of between $500-$1000 have also been announced for AJA’s FS family including: FS1, FS1-X, FS1-X-FRC and FS2.

“FS4 is the first frame synchronizer to market with this range of 4K/UltraHD conversion options that can also be easily switched to multi-channel mode with up to 4 channels of simultaneous processing for 2K/HD and SD workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “It is endlessly extensible, and packs an incredible range of functionality and features into a very small 1RU footprint perfect for mobile production trucks and small facilities—really any production or post scenario where multiple formats are being used.”

Key FS4 Features:

Support for two modes: Four independent channels of 2K/HD/SD or Single-channel 4K/UltraHD frame–sync and conversion.

4K/UltraHD/2K/HD/SD video processing and up, down, cross-conversion.

Full range of I/O options for 4K/UltraHD include Quad 1.5G; Dual 3G; and Quad 3G, 6G and 12G over a range of SDI and optional Fiber choices.

SMPTE 2SI I/O support for 4K/UltraHD workflow options.

Unprecedented four-channel 2K/HD/SD video processing and conversion.

1RU frame offering space, power and cost efficiencies ideal for broadcast trucks, post production or broadcast settings.

Audio I/O processing with an incredible 272x272 matrix of audio possibilities; FS4 offers support for a flexible range of audio feeds from discrete AES to MADI and embedded SDI audio.

Simple operation, a redesigned menu structure and quick access to features via front panel buttons or web UI.

Pricing and Availability

FS4 will be available by summer through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $4995.00. Additionally, there are new lower prices for other models in the FS family of frame synchronizers including: FS1 US MSRP $2995.00 ($500.00 price drop), FS1-X US MSRP $3495.00 ($500.00 price drop), FS1-X-FRC US MSRP $4995.00 ($500.00 price drop) and FS2 US MSRP $3995.00 ($1000.00 price drop). Pricing for the recently delivered FS3 remains unchanged at US MSRP $2995.00. For more information about these products, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/family/fs.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #