AJA Ships HELO H.264 Streaming and Recording Device

Grass Valley, CA (February 8, 2017)—AJA Video Systems today released HELO, its portable new H.264 streaming and recording device. Combining 3G-SDI and HDMI I/O into one standalone appliance, HELO allows users to stream video signals directly to Web Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) while simultaneously encoding and recording H.264 files to an SD card, USB drive or network-based storage with the push of a button.

With 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, the power to handle up to 1080p 60 recording formats and an intuitive web-based UI for easy setup and configuration, HELO offers a range of professional workflow options that match a diverse array of streaming and recording needs for professionals working in live event production, webcasting, houses of worship, corporate communications, production and post. Compact and encased in aluminum, the lightweight device is designed to travel well for remote projects.

HELO feature highlights include:

Standalone HD/SD H.264 streaming and recording

264 streaming and recording bitrates up to 20 Mbps, independently configurable

Up to 1080p 60 recording/streaming for high-quality video delivery

3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs

Embedded audio support and dual RCA jacks for audio monitoring

USB, SD card and network recording for flexible, scalable and inexpensive storage

Second USB port to configure static/dynamic IP addresses, or make firmware updates via a simple UI

Dedicated stream and record buttons for easy start/stop triggers or complete web browser-based control

Small form factor for remote portability and desktop use

5v-20v operation and an AJA DWP-U-R1 international power supply

HELO is available today through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $1,295. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/helo.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

