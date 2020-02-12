AJA Ships HDR Image Analyzer 12G with 8K Support

Grass Valley, CA – is now shipping HDR Image Analyzer 12G, the powerful, real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform featuring 12G-SDI connectivity. Developed in partnership with Colorfront, HDR Image Analyzer 12G supports up to 8K/UHD2 HDR monitoring and analysis for high raster content over 12G-SDI, with the simplicity of single-cable connectivity for higher bandwidth workflows.

HDR Image Analyzer 12G fuses AJA’s production-proven video I/O technology with powerful HDR and WCG image analysis tools from Colorfront, including waveform, histogram and vectorscope monitoring and analysis of up to 8K content over 12G-SDI for broadcast and OTT production, post, QC and mastering. Within a compact 1RU chassis, HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a comprehensive toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including PQ (Perceptual Quantizer) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Additionally, the HDR Image Analyzer v2.0 update introduces configurable windows support for increased user flexibility for both the HDR Image Analyzer 12G and original HDR Image Analyzer models.

Additional HDR Image Analyzer 12G features include:

● 8K/UltraHD2, 4K/UltraHD, and HD 60p over 12G-SDI inputs

● UltraHD UI for native resolution picture display over DisplayPort

● Configurable layouts for placing desired tools in the preferred window

● Remote configuration, updates, logging and screenshot transfers via an integrated web UI

● Remote Desktop support

● Support for display referred SDR (Rec.709), HDR ST 2084/PQ and HLG analysis

● Support for scene referred ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sonycamera color spaces

● Display and color processing lookup table (LUT) support

● CIE graph, vectorscope, waveform and histogram support

● Nit levels and phase metering

● False color mode to easily spot pixels out of gamut or brightness

● Advanced out of gamut and out of brightness detection with error intolerance

● Data analyzer with pixel picker

● Line mode to focus a region of interest onto a single horizontal or vertical line

● File-based error logging with timecode

● Reference still store

● SDI auto signal detection

● Three-year warranty

Pricing and Availability

HDR Image Analyzer 12G is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $19,995 US MSRP. To order or for more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/hdr-image-analyzer-12g.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at https://www.aja.com/.