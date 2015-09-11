AJA Releases New openGear® Compatible Rack Cards and Frame

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 11, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today unveiled a new range of video and audio rackframe cards for use in standard openGear frames or AJA's new OG-3 frame. openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers, which now includes AJA.

New openGear compatible cards from AJA include the OG-1x9-SDI-DA, a 1x9 SDI re-clocking distribution amplifier; the OG-FIBER-2R, a 2-channel fiber to SDI converter; and the OG-FIBER-2T, a 2-channel SDI to fiber converter. The new OG-3-FR is a 2RU, 20-slot openGear frame that can support any openGear-compatible card.

“Our broadcast customers have been asking us for openGear compatible cards, and we’re very excited to provide them with three new solutions for using our I/O hardware in our own openGear racks, or racks that they may already have in-house,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Even more openGear compatible products will be coming from AJA in the near future.”

The OG-1x9-SDI-DA is a latest technology SDI distribution amplifier. The input is equalized and re-clocked with best-in-class cable length capability and input jitter tolerance. SDI rates of 270Mb, 1.5Gb and 3Gb are supported. One SDI input and 9 SDI outputs are provided. A 10 BNC rear openGear connector module is included.

The OG-FIBER-2R is a latest technology two channel fiber to SDI converter. The fiber inputs are re-clocked with best-in-class input jitter tolerance. SDI rates of 270Mb, 1.5Gb and 3Gb are supported. The two fiber inputs are independent and can be different SDI rates. Supports single mode fiber cable.

The OG-FIBER-2T is a latest technology two channel SDI to fiber converter. The SDI inputs are re-clocked with best-in-class input jitter tolerance. SDI rates of 270Mb, 1.5Gb and 3Gb are supported. The two SDI inputs are independent and can be different rates. Supports single mode fiber cable. CWDM options are available.

The OG-3-FR is a 2RU, 20-slot openGear frame that can support openGear-compatible cards. The frame features an easy-access front panel and integrated cooling fans for improved reliability and longer life. The modular rear panel allows custom I/O connections per card (included with individual cards), optional Ethernet connectivity, and remote control capability via the dashboard control system.

Pricing and Availability

The new cards and rack will be available in October. Pricing has been set at: OG-1x9-SDI-DA $495 US MSRP, OG-FIBER-2R $645 US MSRP, OG-FIBER-2T $645 US MSRP, and OG-3-FR $1249 US MSRP. For more information, please visit www.aja.com.

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

