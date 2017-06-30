AJA Releases Desktop Software v13 and KONA IP JPEG 2000 Firmware License

Delivers HLG Support for HDR pipelines, JPEG 2000 Compatibility for KONA IP,12-Bit/BT.2020 Apple® Final Cut Pro® X Support, ProRes XQ Playback, Plus More

Grass Valley, CA (June 29, 2017)— Today AJA Video Systems released Desktop Software v13 for its KONA, Io and T-TAP products. Additionally, a new KONA IP firmware license option for JPEG 2000 is now available. These new releases continue AJA’s commitment to advance HDR and IP pipelines for the broadcast, production, post and ProAV markets.

Desktop Software v13

Desktop Software v13 introduces new HDR features including support for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), enabling HDR-10 and HLG playout from Adobe® Premiere Pro® for AJA KONA 4, Io 4K and KONA IP. The v13 update also introduces:

12-Bit/BT.2020 support in Apple Final Cut Pro X for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K

4K/UltraHD to HD down-convert for KONA 4

48p support for Avid Media Composer with KONA IP, KONA 4 and Io 4K

Linux compatibility in AJA Control Room software

12-bit ProRes 4444 XQ playback support via free AJA Control Room software for KONA IP, KONA 4 and Io 4K

Additional AJA Control Room software features for KONA and Io products:“Burn-in” option on capture or output for timecode and closed captioningRoute audio tracks in QuickTime files to desired output/monitor channels:30 increase to maximum deck pre-roll time

KONA IP firmware license for JPEG 2000

Compatible with TR-01, the optional KONA IP firmware license ensures interoperability with JPEG 2000 systems and devices across a network, and facilitates compression and decompression of HD video in real time to/from JPEG 2000 encoded within an MPEG 2 transport stream. It supports both an input and output of JPEG 2000 streams over 1GbE, enabling simultaneous ingest and monitoring with a system running KONA IP. The new license also provides out of the box functionality for popular creative and editorial apps via Desktop Software v13. For SDK developers with demanding JPEG 2000 workflows, dual KONA IP configurations are supported.

Desktop Software v13 is now available as a free download from AJA’s website: https://www.aja.com/support. The KONA IP JPEG 2000 license can now be purchased for $250 US MSRP per device via: https://www.aja.com/license.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.