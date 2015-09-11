AJA Releases Desktop Software 12.3 Supporting Closed Captioning Capture

Adds New Functionality to AJA Desktop KONA and Io Products; New Redesigned System Test 2.0 Measures Disk and PCIe Performance

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 11, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today released new version 12.3 drivers and software for the KONA, T-TAP(TM) and Io line of video and audio input/output devices.

The 12.3 software adds a host of new features including a range of options for closed captioning support for KONA 4 and Io 4K, new output support for Telestream Wirecast and Linux retail drivers for use with applications such as Shotgun Software’s RV and The Foundry’s NUKE.

This release also includes the new AJA System Test 2.0, a cross-platform application for Mac or PC, with a completely redesigned user interface. System Test is used to measure disk performance and PCIe performance and with this version also adds a new system report creation tool.

New features include:

Closed Captioning Improvements: KONA 4 and Io 4K now support closed captioning in Adobe Premiere Pro and AJA Control Room.

Closed Captioning Capture: Stored in a closed captioning track in a Quicktime file as well as in an .scc and .mcc file. Closed captioning playback is also supported.

Output Support for Telestream Wirecast: Monitor output with Wirecast generated graphics overlays, including support for AJA T-TAP™.

New Linux Retail Driver: Supported by Shotgun Software’s RV and The Foundry’s NUKE.

SMPTE 425 controls for KONA 4 and Io 4K in AJA Control Panel.

Audio Delay Slider: An audio delay slider is now part of AJA Control Panel supporting KONA 4 and Io 4K. Delay audio on input or output up to six frames, in 1/10 frame increments.

Follow Input mode: Automatically changes the framebuffer to match the video input

Windows 10 and Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan support.

New AJA Desktop Software 12.3 with System Test 2.0 is available today as a free download from www.aja.com/downloads and is compatible with the following AJA products: KONA 4, KONA 3G, KONA LHi, KONA LHe Plus, Io 4K, Io XT, Io Express, and T-TAP.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

