AJA Partners with Avid to Develop Avid Artist | DNxIV Hardware Interface

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems today announced a technology partnership with Avid® to design and manufacture Avid Artist | DNxIV, a new hardware interface option for Avid Media Composer®. The Thunderbolt™ 3 capture and output device offers the latest 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O connectivity, advanced audio features and 4K/UltraHD support up to 50p/60p frame rates.



DNxIV is similar to AJA’s newly announced Io 4K Plus, but built to Avid’s specifications adding a built-in audio input for an analog microphone on the front of the device. This new feature simplifies direct 16-bit analog recording for audio punch in. The Thunderbolt 3-enabled DNxIV also offers a range of connectivity, including 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O, and is compatible with the latest 4K/UltraHD devices. AJA’s proven conversion technology facilitates real time high-quality scaling of 4K and UltraHD to HD for monitoring and output. DNxIV also includes an additional Thunderbolt 3 port for daisy-chaining to other Thunderbolt devices.



“Partnering with AJA and leveraging their years of expertise in video hardware engineering has enabled us to deliver a portable, yet powerful video interface that offers a huge range of connectivity options for HD to 4K projects,” said Alan Hoff, V.P. of Market Solutions for Avid.



“Avid has been a trusted partner for many years, and we’re pleased to continue our ongoing collaboration with the development of DNxIV,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “This product marks the first of several next-generation Avid hardware options to come from our combined development efforts.”



Avid Artist | DNxIV feature highlights include:



-- Portable 4K/UltraHD and HD/SD capture and playback across Thunderbolt 3

-- Audio input for analog microphone to record single-channel 16-bit D/A analog audio, 48 kHz sample rate, balanced, using industry standard XLR

-- Backwards compatibility with existing Thunderbolt hosts

-- 12G-SDI I/O for 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD with HFR support up to 60p

-- HDMI 2.0 I/O for 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD with HFR support up to 60p

-- Ultimate workflow flexibility with 12-, 10- and 8-bit options, along with choices of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, RGB and YUV

-- Real time 4K/UltraHD to 2K/HD down-conversion

-- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports allow easy daisy-chaining of up to six Thunderbolt devices

-- 16-channel embedded audio on SDI; 8-channel embedded audio on HDMI; 8-channel analog audio via optional DB-25 style XLR break-out cable

-- Standard 12v 4-pin XLR for AC or battery power



Pricing and Availability

DNxIV will be available mid-October 2017 for US MSRP $2999 through authorized Avid resellers. For more information about this product, visit www.avid.com/avid-artist-io.



About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

